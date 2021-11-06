Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on the stock.

JRONY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $46.70.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

