Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

