eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EXPI traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. 1,613,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,086. eXp World has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 438,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,660. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eXp World stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of eXp World worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

