Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $24.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.17. 11,347,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day moving average of $162.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,284,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $134,184,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

