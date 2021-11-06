Experian (LON:EXPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,463.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and last traded at GBX 3,462 ($45.23), with a volume of 271235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,390 ($44.29).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,237.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,981.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The company has a market cap of £31.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.05.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

