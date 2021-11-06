Expro Group (XPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Expro Group has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

