Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,635 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $313,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,891,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 114,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

