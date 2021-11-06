EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.03

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $1.92. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 321,002 shares changing hands.

EYEG has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

