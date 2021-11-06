Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and sold 90,968 shares worth $5,092,853. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

