Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $38,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.