Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Fastly worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $9,298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 35.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,605,000 after purchasing an additional 273,820 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,875 shares of company stock worth $2,277,271. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.