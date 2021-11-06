Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,968 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

