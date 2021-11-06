Federated Hermes Inc. Has $680,000 Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

