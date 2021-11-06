Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of DY stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.59. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.