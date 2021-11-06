Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after purchasing an additional 273,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 403,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $204.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

