Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 324,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 167,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 998,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 799,300 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

