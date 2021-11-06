Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,863 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.32 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

