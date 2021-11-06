Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 419 ($5.47).

FXPO opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 340.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 733.44. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 188.29 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.19.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

