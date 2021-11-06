Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferrexpo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ferrexpo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FEEXF opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

