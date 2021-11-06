Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Critical Analysis

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fibra Danhos and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibra Danhos 1 0 0 0 1.00 CareTrust REIT 0 2 6 0 2.75

CareTrust REIT has a consensus target price of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.78%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fibra Danhos and CareTrust REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareTrust REIT $178.33 million 11.48 $80.87 million $0.88 23.98

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Profitability

This table compares Fibra Danhos and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A CareTrust REIT 45.92% 9.16% 5.19%

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Fibra Danhos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

