Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.66. 4,244,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.50. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

