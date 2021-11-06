Financial Comparison: Toast (NYSE:TOST) vs. Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Toast alerts:

This table compares Toast and Park City Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Park City Group $21.01 million 5.17 $4.12 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than Toast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast N/A N/A N/A Park City Group 18.90% 6.98% 5.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Toast and Park City Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $61.89, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Toast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than Park City Group.

Summary

Park City Group beats Toast on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.