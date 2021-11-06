First Advantage (FA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect First Advantage to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. On average, analysts expect First Advantage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FA opened at $21.05 on Friday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

