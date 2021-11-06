First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Capital Realty traded as high as C$18.64 and last traded at C$18.54, with a volume of 22761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.86. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

