First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.13.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$19.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,588.33. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$12.71 and a 52 week high of C$19.14.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

