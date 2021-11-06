First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 16,124 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $237.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average is $217.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $146.95 and a one year high of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $5,719,115. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

