First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 31,032 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,911 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,032 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $390,535 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

