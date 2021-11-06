First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.84 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 401.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,961 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Realty Income worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.