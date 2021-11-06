First Trust Advisors LP Has $14.21 Million Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GDS were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 51.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

