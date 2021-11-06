First Trust Advisors LP Has $14.43 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1,168.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306,918 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of PG&E worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 255,028 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 90.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 239,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 113,374 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $2,437,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

