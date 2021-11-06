First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.09 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $451,547 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

