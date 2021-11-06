First Trust Advisors LP Sells 83,769 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,769 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,786,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $92,574,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS opened at $91.92 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.28.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

