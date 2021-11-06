Fluity (FLTY) Achieves Market Cap of $417,420.41

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fluity has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $417,420.41 and approximately $31.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00083130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00079254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00099893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,837.28 or 1.00200329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.19 or 0.07191214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00022447 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,821 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

