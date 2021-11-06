Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDYPY. Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a positive rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.22. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

