Fmr LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONV. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $73.21 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.