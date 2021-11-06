Fmr LLC Buys 833 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,762,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,648,000 after acquiring an additional 670,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,976,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,706 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 228,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 132,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $55.60 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.