Fmr LLC Grows Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01.

