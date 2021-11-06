Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 7,118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The York Water were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 3.0% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The York Water by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in The York Water by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The York Water alerts:

Shares of YORW stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.58 million, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.