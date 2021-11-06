Fmr LLC Has $128,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $200.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day moving average of $184.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.84 and a fifty-two week high of $200.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.458 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

