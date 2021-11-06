Fmr LLC Has $200,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,849 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

