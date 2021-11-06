Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.88.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. 331,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,861. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

