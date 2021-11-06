FORA Capital LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mimecast by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mimecast by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,134 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

