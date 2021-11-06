FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

SolarWinds stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 10.87%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.