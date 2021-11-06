FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

DVA opened at $109.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $121.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

