FORA Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 142.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in GMS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

