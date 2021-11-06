FORA Capital LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 53,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.