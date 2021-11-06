FORA Capital LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,849,000. Allen Operations LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 145.8% during the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,777,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,463,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $215.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.09 and a 52-week high of $215.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

