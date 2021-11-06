FORA Capital LLC Invests $49,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,071 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 21.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 8.0% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 185,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $31.91 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.63.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.