FORA Capital LLC Sells 2,341 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 79.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

