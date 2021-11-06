Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 812,092 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of F opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.